Maine Goodwill stores go bagless

PORTLAND — Goodwill stores in Maine are no longer providing shopping plastic bags with purchases.

The new policy is in effect at stores in Falmouth, South Portland, Westbrook and Topsham. A Gorham location was already bagless.

To help customers adapt to the change, the stores will have a limited number of reusable bags available, the organization said in a press release.

Goodwill Northern New England was founded on the concept of sustainability, according to the press release, and last year its donors and customers kept 50 million pounds of goods out of the local waste stream.