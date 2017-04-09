Maine Girls' Academy Lions Winter Athlete of the Year

Neff-Jendrasko

ANA NEFF-JENDRASKO, Senior—Swimming

Neff-Jendrasko was an established star long before her senior season and after another round of dominance, she will graduate a Lions legend.

Neff-Jendrasko, a South Portland resident, started swimming at the age of eight and in her first year at McAuley (as the school was then known), she won the Class B 200 individual medley state championship. As a sophomore, Neff-Jendrasko won the IM and the 100 backstroke championship and as a junior, she placed second at states in the IM and third in the 100 butterfly, but this winter, she returned to the top of the podium.

Neff-Jendrasko won every race she took part in during the regular season, then, at the Class B state meet, she won her first title in the 100 breaststroke (with a time of 1 minute, 8.02 seconds) and placed second in the IM.

“My goal during my high school career was to get McAuley (now MGA) known for more than just (basketball) within the school community and outside,” Neff-Jendrasko said. “I wanted people to learn more about (swimming) and all the amazing things women can do in the pool and I think I accomplished that.”

Neff-Jendrasko’s next stop will be Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Don’t be surprised to see her continue to excel at the next level.

Ana Neff-Jendrasko, Maine Girls’ Academy’s Winter Athlete of the Year, was a champion in every sense of the world and leaves quite a legacy in her wake.

Coach Sean Flaherty’s comment: “It doesn’t matter what the name of our school is, Ana is a lion. With grace and determination, she is the team’s unquestioned leader, top cheerleader and truly the heart and soul of the program. She swam every single event this dual meet season and didn’t lose once. In fact, she never lost a single individual event at any dual meet in four years. Ana has earned her place in Maine swimming history in her own way, by embodying the most important qualities of hard work, determination, sportsmanship and persistent positivity.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Eva Mazur (basketball)

2014-15 Ana Neff-Jendrasko (swimming)

2013-14 Allie Clement (basketball)

2012-13 Allie Clement (basketball)

2011-12 Alexa Coulombe (basketball)

2010-11 Rebecca Knight (basketball)

2009-10 Alexa Coulombe (basketball)

2008-09 Kristen Desrosiers (swimming)

2007-08 Kristen Desrosiers (swimming)

2006-07 Abby Wentworth (basketball)

2005-06 Ashley Cimino (basketball)

2004-05 Tara Beaulieu (basketball)

2003-04 Katie Donnelly (track)

