Maine Girls' Academy Lions Fall Athlete of the Year

Begos

GABBY BEGOS, Senior-Soccer

WMC All-Conference, first-team

WMC All-Academic team

Team MVP

Begos and her teammates didn’t taste victory this year, but her play earned praise from opposing coaches as she continued to enjoy her favorite sport.

Begos started playing field hockey in the third grade, although it wasn’t her first choice.

“I wanted to play (ice) hockey, but I couldn’t skate,” said Begos. “Field hockey was the next best option. I enjoy field hockey because it’s fast-paced and involves a lot of thinking. I even have a goal in my backyard.”

Begos, a midfielder, was part of a powerhouse middle school program in Westbrook, but at the high school level, things changed. After an 0-14 campaign in her freshman season, Begos and her McAuley teammates joined forces with Waynflete to make up the “Flying Lions,” but that group managed just one victory total over the past three years. Regardless, Begos managed to enjoy the experience.

“I learned a lot about the sport and the girls were awesome,” Begos said. “I’m very competitive and was very into it. My family encouraged me to do my best and I wanted to make them proud.”

Begos also swims distance events in the winter and plays outfield on the softball team in the spring. She’s a member of MGA’s Math Team, Model UN and has taken part in Mock Trial. Begos hopes to play field hockey in college and wants to study bio-engineering.

Gabby Begos, Maine Girls’ Academy’s Fall Athlete of the Year, played a critical role on her team and exemplified the term student-athlete.

Coach Skylar Leo’s comment: “Gabby was our rock on the field this year. She was literally the center-point for us and kept the game moving up and down the field with ease. Her calm demeanor and positive enthusiasm gave us something to look forward to each game. We’ll definitely miss her and we’ll have a huge hole to fill next year.”

Prior winners:

2016 Maddy Beaulieu (soccer)

2015 Chelsea Rairdon (soccer)

2014: Ayla Tartre (soccer)

2013: Katherine Lake (soccer)

2012: Adele Werner (cross country)

2011: Molly Miller (soccer)

2010: Maura Esten (soccer)

2009: Lauren Fecteau (cross country)

2008: Olivia Mackenzie (cross country)

2007: Olivia Mackenzie (cross country)

2006: Mikayla Call (soccer)

2005: Abby Iselborn (cross country)

2004: Jill Johnson (cross country)

