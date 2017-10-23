Maine gets federal extension for ID use

PORTLAND — Travelers using the Portland International Jetport can present state identification cards to pass through airport security until Oct. 10, 2018.

The extension from Jan. 22, 2018, was announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Jetport on Oct. 19.

Maine driver’s licenses and identity cards will also be accepted for entry at other federal facilities, including military bases and Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, until Oct. 10, 2018.

The extension was granted to all states issuing licenses and identification cards not yet compliant with federal Real ID standards.

The Maine Legislature approved a bill in its last session that will create compliant IDs and driver’s licenses by July 1, 2019.