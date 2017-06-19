Maine Audubon names new executive director

FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon selected Andy Beahm to serve as the organization’s next executive director.

Beahm, the third agency head since 2014, has been serving as interim director of the wildlife conservation organization for the past six months, following the resignation of Ole Amundsen III last December.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Andy into this role permanently,” Stacy Stitham, vice chairwoman of the Audubon board of trustees, said. Stitham led a nationwide search process and said Beahm has a long record of “effective leadership” and a “deep commitment” to conservation.

“Andy has proven he is the right person to lead this organization at this critical moment,” she added.

Beahm joined the Maine Audubon staff last year as its first deputy director. That followed a 34-year career holding a variety of executive roles at L.L. Bean.

Beahm has also worked extensively with nonprofit organizations in Maine, including the Cancer Community Center and Greater Portland Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He is a native of Aroostook county and lives in Falmouth.

“I am thrilled to be stepping into this role at an organization I have revered for so long,” Beahm said. “Maine Audubon has a rich and storied history, but its best days are ahead. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of that.”

“In Maine, our environment is at the core of who we are and all we do, and Maine Audubon understands that better than anyone,” he added. “Our work connects people to nature and helps them become better stewards of our state’s invaluable wildlife and habitat. I am honored by the opportunity to work in this new capacity with our dedicated board and talented staff.”

