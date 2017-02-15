Looking good for Scarborough WinterFest

SCARBOROUGH — The lack of snow that canceled WinterFest in January shouldn’t be a problem this Saturday.

Scarborough’s 28th annual WinterFest was postponed on Jan. 14 and is now scheduled for Feb. 18.

New events at the winter carnival include an ice cube scavenger hunt, human foosball, a “Frozen”-themed activity center, a visit with Olaf, a toy car ice track race and food trucks.

Returning events include human dog sled races, snowshoe obstacle course, milk jug curling, an obstacle course, skating, fire pits, wagon rides, ice carving and a fireworks show.

All events will be at Wentworth Sports Fields and at the municipal ice rinks from noon-5 p.m.