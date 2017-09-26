Look out below, Portland!

Jessica McKee and Becca Dean of the Oakland, California-based, “vertical dance” company Bandaloop rehearse Monday, Sept. 25, on the exterior of One City Center in Portland while suspended by climbing ropes. They will perform Thursday on the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel (formerly the Eastland) on High Street for the hotel’s 90th anniversary, and at One City Center above Monument Square on Friday evening, presented by Portland Ovations. (Courtesy Ethan Merel)

Jessica McKee, left, and Becca Dean of Bandaloop rehearse on the exterior of One City Center on Monday, Sept. 25. Information about Bandaloop’s performances this week in Portland is available at https://portlandovations.org/event/bandaloop/. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)