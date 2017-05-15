Longtime Yarmouth resident belongs on Town Council

On June 13 I will be voting for Richard Plourde for Yarmouth Town Council. Richard has lived in Yarmouth for more than 30 years and is better informed about town issues than anyone I know. He cares enough to show up for the Council’s Ops meetings to listen, learn from data, and ask direct questions. His advocacy helped create the STAY program for seniors.

Our Town Council has always been nonpartisan. Richard won’t be owned by any faction, either reactionary or progressive. He’ll be guided by what’s traditional about Yarmouth: Main Street, our harbor, the river, high performing schools, and quiet neighborhoods with room for kids to play. He says it’s vital to keep the “public” in public policy. His quietly persistent engagement with Town matters has won him the respect of Council members.

I urge my fellow residents to elect Richard Plourde to the Yarmouth Town Council.

Dennis Gildart

Yarmouth