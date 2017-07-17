Longtime Cheverus AD to step down

Longtime Cheverus athletic director Gary Hoyt announced last week that after 43 years at the school, including 37 as the Director of Athletics and Activities, he plans to retire at the end of August. Under Hoyt’s leadership, Cheverus’ athletic program has grown to include 29 teams, won 102 state championships and 84 SMAA championships in 21 different sports and various student activities, such as the math and chess teams, and has sent countless students off to continue their athletic careers in college sports. Hoyt also oversaw Cheverus’ change from an all-boys’ school to co-ed. Hoyt was named the MIAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2012. In addition to being inducted into the Cheverus Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006, Hoyt has been recognized both locally and nationally with a NFHS Citation in 2009, the Martin E. Ryan CMAA Award of Excellence in 2008, the NIAAA State Award of Merit 2005, the MIAAA Past President’s Special Achievement Award in 2004, and the Jesuit Secondary Education Association’s Outstanding Ministry Award in 1988. The search for a new Athletic Director will begin immediately.

