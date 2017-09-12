Longtime assistant to chief leaves Yarmouth Police Department

YARMOUTH — Elaine Walsh has retired after 21 years as the police chief’s administrative assistant.

Prior to her work with the Yarmouth Police Department, Walsh worked for the Cumberland County district attorney’s office and the state of Maine. Altogether, she has 33 years of experience in law enforcement.

“I did like to move around and experience different scenarios in law enforcement,” Walsh said. “But when I came to Yarmouth, I knew I was here to stay.”

When Walsh came to Yarmouth in 1996 she worked for former Police Chief Richard Perry. Five years later, she watched as Lt. Michael Morrill was promoted to chief of police.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Walsh said there were not nearly enough kind words she could use to describe Morrill.

“(Morrill) is an extraordinary person … there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for this department,” Walsh said. “He has so much integrity and he’s honest and kind.”

The sentiment goes both ways.

“(Walsh has) been very dedicated and loyal,” Morrill said. “She’s always been a source of personal comfort to me … she wasn’t just a co-worker, she was really a friend.”

Walsh said the officers at the department are like children to her; she was there when each was hired.

“She’s (seen our officers) get married, rear children, and be promoted,” Morrill said.

Although Walsh will be missed by the department, Morrill is confident that his new administrative assistant, Lisa Grant, is up for the task.

Grant worked side by side with Walsh from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5.

“(Walsh) did a great job training me. I know I have big shoes to fill,” Grant said.

Prior to stepping in as Morrill’s administrative assistant, Grant served as the town’s deputy tax collector.

“(Grant is) a quick start and she’ll fit in perfectly with the environment (at YPD),” Walsh said. “Having her come on board made me feel very comfortable about leaving.”

“I think she’s a wonderful fit for the department,” Morrill added.

Walsh has no immediate plans for retirement, but said she looks forward to staying involved the community.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey,” Walsh said. “It’s so close to my heart and always will be.”

Police Chief Michael Morrill helps celebrate Elaine Walsh’s retirement last week after 21 years as the chief’s administrative assistant.