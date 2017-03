The Maine Junior Olympic Volleyball team, U16-Bronze-Smyth, placed first in a recent eight-team tournament in Saco. Bronze-Smyth, featuring players from Falmouth, Scarborough and Yarmouth, as well as Gorham, Kennebnk and York, beat teams from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Front row (from left): Talia Catoggio, Abbey Siegel and Angelina Shannon.

Back row: Hayley King, Sophie Goldberg, Evelyn Kitchen, Maya Gaudet, Caeden Rogers, Meredith Winslow and Isabelle Babcock.