Local volleyball players win regional title

The Maine Juniors 14U Silver volleyball team recently captured the New England Region Volleyball Association (NERVA) championship.

Coached by Amy Crawford and Amanda Davis, the team consists of Ashley Allen (Yarmouth), Alexis Budroe (Windham), Lydia Budroe (Windham), Ainsley Christianson (Gorham), Mayne Gwyer (Scarborough), Madison Knight (Gray), Aerin Manning (Cape Elizabeth), Allie McClafferty (Yarmouth), Maeve McQueeney (Cape Elizabeth), Mayzie Mulkern (Yarmouth), Maddie Strouse (Scarborough) and Meagan Thornton (Scarborough).