Local swimmers take part in Misery Challenge

Local Masters swimmers recently competed in the third annual Misery Challenge in Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts, swimming three miles from Tuck’s Point in Manchester by the Sea to Misery Island and back.

From left:

Chris Waldman of Portland (ninth place overall), Nisu Seder of Portland, Alayna Hebert of Scarborough, Coach Jeannette Strickland of Westbrook, Gail Turner of Portland, Karen Shibles of Westbrook, Eliot Grady of Falmouth, Fernando Saavedra of Portland, and Jean Strickland of Westbrook.