Local squads rack up key victories-Portland edition

Waynflete’s Ilyas Abdi splits a pair of North Yarmouth Academy defenders during the Flyers’ 3-0 home win last week. Abdi scored twice in the victory.

Cheverus freshman Lucia Pompeo plays the ball in traffic during last week’s game against South Portland. Pompeo scored three times in the game’s first nine minutes and helped the Stags to a 6-1 victory.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Waynflete-NYA boys’ soccer and Cheverus-Massabesic and Cheverus-South Portland field hockey game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The fall sports season has hit its full stride and highlights have been plentiful for local athletes and teams. There’s still a long way to go, but every event now takes on more meaning and here’s a glimpse at what’s occurred and what’s ahead:

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team was undefeated at press time after defeating visiting North Yarmouth Academy (3-0) and Traip Academy (3-1) last week to improve to 3-0. Ilyas Abdi had two goals and Diraige Dahia added one against the Panthers.

“It’s always a good game against NYA,” Abdi said. “It feels really good to beat NYA, especially at home.”

“We’re finding our way, but this is a good result,” said longtime Flyers coach Brandon Salway. “When we practice, we get better. The guys work hard and listen and like each other.”

Abdi had two more goals and Burr Rhoads also scored in the win over the Rangers. Waynflete was at Sacopee Valley Tuesday, visits NYA Saturday and welcomes Freeport Tuesday of next week.

In Class A South, Deering entered the week 4-1 and on a three-game win streak after downing host Massabesic (1-0) and visiting Noble (2-0). Nick James had the goal against the Mustangs. In the win over the Knights, Caleb Delano and Abdullah Kalayaf both scored. The Rams were at Kennebunk Tuesday, host Windham Thursday and go to Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Portland suffered its first loss last week, 1-0, at Falmouth in overtime in a playoff rematch, but bounced back and improved to 5-1 with a 4-1 home victory over Cheverus. Pedro Fonseca had two goals, while Dana Hinchliffe and Alex Millones also tickled the twine. The Bulldogs were at Bonny Eagle Tuesday and host Sanford Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus began the week 3-2 after a 2-0 home win over Bonny Eagle and a 4-1 setback at Portland last week. Luc Dionne and Ian Haines both found the goal in the victory. Dionne scored against the Bulldogs and Harrison Bell made 18 saves. The Stags were home with Sanford Tuesday, visit Westbrook Thursday and play host to Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team improved to 3-1 and stretched its streak to three straight wins after blanking host Massabesic (5-0) and visiting Falmouth (2-0) last week. Emma Gallant had three goals and Lauren Jordan and Michaela Jordan added one apiece against the Mustangs. In the win over the Yachtsmen in the first-ever countable meeting between the teams, Gallant and Lauren Jordan scored. The Stags hosted rival Portland Monday (see theforecaster.net for game story), welcome Westbrook Wednesday and go to Thornton Academy Friday

Deering suffered a 3-1 home loss to Windham last Wednesday, then played visiting, defending regional champion Gorham to a scoreless tie Friday. Gianna Charest stopped 15 shots in the loss and made 16 more saves in the deadlock. Mia Sargent scored against the Eagles. The Rams were home with Noble Monday, go to Scarborough Wednesday and visit Sanford Saturday.

Portland fell to 1-3 last week after 3-0 losses to visiting Gorham and host Kennebunk. The Bulldogs looked to get back on track Monday at Cheverus, then hosted Windham Tuesday. Portland is home with South Portland Saturday.

Maine Girls’ Academy fell to 0-5 after a 3-2 home loss to Westbrook and an 8-0 setback at Windham. Carly Beaulieu made 15 saves and Catherine Reid and Naomi Reischmann scored against the Blue Blazes. The Lions host Noble Wednesday and go to Bonny Eagle Saturday.

Defending Class C South champion Waynflete began the week 2-1-1 after beating visiting Old Orchard Beach (3-1) and Wells (1-0) and settling for a 2-2 draw at Traip Academy last week. Against the Seagulls, Lydia Giguere scored twice and Ava Farrar had the other goal. Farrar scored late to beat the Warriors. Giguere and Clara Sandberg had goals in the tie. The Flyers hosted Sacopee Valley Tuesday, play host to NYA Friday and visit Freeport Monday.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team began last week with a frustrating 3-2 home loss to defending regional champion Massabesic, then handled visiting South Portland (6-1) and host Gorham (1-0, in overtime) to improve to 4-1. In the loss, the Stags got goals from Bella Booth and Sophia Pompeo, but couldn’t erase an early two-goal deficit.

“It’s a tough loss every time, but you can’t win them all,” said Stags coach Sally Cloutier. “They give us a great match every time. It was fun to watch the girls compete.”

Against the Red Riots, freshman Lucia Pompeo scored three goals in the first nine minutes to set the tone. Booth, Sophia Pompeo and Hannah Abbott also scored.

“We talked about the loss and we knew that we had to let it go and refocus and figure out what we could do better,” Lucia Pompeo said. “South Portland was scrappy, but we just had it today.”

“Sometimes it’s OK to lose early in the season,” Cloutier said. “(Massabesic was) a good team and we fought. It was a very good game. Today, we just had to get back and do what we do. We just beat them to the ball and outplayed them. We have some great players and they showed up today. Lucia was great. She’s got a great stick and she’s fast.”

Lucia Pompeo had the overtime winner at Gorham as well. Cheverus was home with Falmouth Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), plays at Thornton Academy Thursday, then hosts Sanford Monday.

After five losses to start the year, including a 2-1 home setback to Sanford last week, Deering got its first win last week, edging rival Portland, 1-0, on a goal from Alli Donovan. The Rams were home with Westbrook Tuesday, visit Marshwood Thursday and play host to undefeated Scarborough Monday of next week.

Portland fell to 0-5 after sandwiching 1-0 home losses to Marshwood and Deering around a 5-2 setback at Scarborough last week. Jada McIlwain made 18 saves against the Hawks, stopped 23 shots in the Red Storm and made nine more saves against the Rams. Jaidyn Appel and Bridget Maloney scored goals against Scarborough. The Bulldogs looked for their first win at Noble Tuesday, host Bonny Eagle Thursday and visit Windham Monday.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op team fell to 0-3 last week after losing at NYA (9-1) and at home to Gray-New Gloucester (5-1). Danielle Johnson had the goal against the Panthers. The Flying Lions hosted NYA Monday, go to Old Orchard Beach Wednesday and Sacopee Valley Friday and visit St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Deering volleyball team continues to steal headlines, improving to 5-0 after sweeping visiting South Portland (25-21, 25-20, 25-9) and Marshwood (25-15, 25-6, 25-8) last week. Maddy Broda had 29 assists against the Red Riots and had eight aces, while Dianne Dervis finished with seven kills against the Hawks. The Rams were home with Windham Tuesday, go to Gorham for a test Thursday and play host to Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus fell to 1-4 after losing in five sets at Marshwood and in three sets at home to Scarborough (14-25, 20-25, 8-25) last week. The Stags went to South Portland Tuesday, host Thornton Academy Thursday and visit Deering Tuesday of next week.

Portland lost in four-sets to visiting Gorham (25-23, 19-25, 8-25, 14-25), then improved to 3-2 with a three-set (25-12, 25-11, 25-20) home win over NYA last week. Shayla Eubanks had eight kills and Abby Krieckhaus added seven against the Panthers. The Bulldogs went to Bonny Eagle Tuesday, host powerhouse Biddeford Thursday and go to Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Deering’s boys’ cross country team earned a key win last weekend, beating Scarborough, Marshwood and Westbrook, producing the top three individuals in the process. Alec Troxell was the fastest runner in 16 minutes, 34.77 seconds. Yahya Nure was second (16:48.37) and Jerry Mixangelo came in third (17:27.60). Deering’s girls also placed first, as Sierra Aponte-Clark was second individually (20:31.61) and Nicole Whipkey came in third (20:46.01).

Cheverus hosted Kennebunk, Sanford and Windham and the boys and girls were both second to the Rams. The boys’ team was led by Jackson Wilson (fourth, 18:37.20). The Stags top female was Ashley Turner (third, 21:50.30).

Maine Girls’ Academy and Portland joined Gorham and Thornton Academy at Massabesic. The Bulldogs came in second to the hosts in the boys’ race, as Liam Niles placed sixth (17:56.70) and Joe Harrington finished seventh (18:01.60). In the girls’ competition, won by Gorham, Portland was fourth and MGA fifth. The Bulldogs were led by Elizabeth Thomas (12th, 25:18.30). The fastest Lion was Chloe Cott (26th, 28:20.70).

Waynflete joined NYA at Fryeburg Academy. The boys’ team came in first and Henry Spritz was the top individual in 17:35. The girls finished second and were led by individual runner-up Abby Pipkin (21:47).

Thursday, Waynflete joins Traip at Wells and Friday, Deering, along with Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, Gorham, Scarborough and Westbrook runs at Thornton Academy, Portland, along with Falmouth, Marshwood, South Portland and Windham, runs at Kennebunk and Cheverus will compete at the Manchester (New Hampshire) Invitational.

Golf

Cheverus’ golf team has played six matches and has won five of them. Last week, the Stags downed South Portland (9.5-3.5) and Deering (12-1). Cheverus faced Portland Tuesday, hosts Scarborough in a key match Thursday, welcomes Falmouth Tuesday of next week and closes the regular season Sept. 28 at South Portland.

Portland beat Deering, 11-2, last Monday, then fell to 2-4 after losing to Falmouth (10-3) and Scarborough (12.5-0.5). The Bulldogs played Cheverus Tuesday, are at South Portland Thursday, go to Deering Tuesday of next week and close at home versus Falmouth Sept. 28.

Deering dropped to 1-5 after recent losses to Portland (11-2), Scarborough (13-0) and Cheverus (12-1). The Rams went to South Portland Tuesday, play at Falmouth Thursday, welcome Portland Tuesday of next week and close the regular season at Scarborough Sept. 28.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifying round for the state match will be contested Oct. 2.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.