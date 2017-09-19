Local squads rack up key victories-Northern edition

Yarmouth freshman Maggie Murray celebrates during the Clippers’ 3-0 win over defending Class A champion Greely last week. Yarmouth beat the Rangers for the first time.

North Yarmouth Academy’s Jackson Linscott goes for a header during last week’s 3-0 loss at Waynflete.

Greely’s Luke Marsanskis heads toward a first-place finish during the Rangers’ victory at a five-team cross country meet last weekend in Gray.

The fall sports season has hit its full stride and highlights have been plentiful for local athletes and teams. There’s still a long way to go, but every event now takes on more meaning and here’s a glimpse at what’s occurred and what’s ahead:

Football

Greely’s football team was the lone local victor last weekend. The Rangers improved to 1-2 with a 31-6 home victory over Westbrook in the fog. Tim Coyle gave Greely the early 6-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Nick Male threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nick Gauvin, but the Blue Blazes answered, making it a 12-6 game at halftime. It stayed that way until the Rangers finally pulled away in the fourth quarter behind an 8-yard pass from Male to Gauvin, a Jackson Williams fumble return for a score and a 61-yard touchdown run by Joey Casella, followed by a Shane DeWolfe extra point. Friday, Greely travels to 2-1 Brewer. The teams didn’t play a year ago.

Falmouth fell for the first time, 51-34, at Kennebunk to drop to 2-1. The Yachtsmen struck first on a long touchdown pass from Jack Bryant to Emilio Micucci, but the defending regional champion Rams got the next 20 points. After a Bryant TD rush cut the deficit to 20-12 after quarter, Kennebunk got two more scores for a 32-12 lead. Bryant scored on another touchdown run, but the Rams extended their advantage to 45-18 at the half. Falmouth got a touchdown pass from Bryant to Michael Simonds and a two-point conversion to pull within 19 after three periods, but after one final Kennebunk score, Bryant and Simonds hooked up for another long score to account for the final margin. The Yachtsmen have another tough test Friday when they go to 2-1 Biddeford. Last year, Falmouth dropped a 17-14 decision at the Tigers.

Freeport fell to 0-3 with a 48-8 home loss to York. Jacob Tomm’s long touchdown run was the Falcons’ lone score. Freeport hosts 0-3 Gray-New Gloucester Saturday. Last year, the Falcons blanked the visiting Patriots, 27-0.

Yarmouth also fell to 0-3 Friday night after a 28-8 home loss to Morse. After a scoreless first quarter, the Shipbuilders took an 8-0 lead in the second quarter, but a fumble return for a touchdown by Connor Senger and a two-point conversion tied the score. Morse went ahead, 14-8, at halftime and added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to prevail. Jack Ricciardi had 84 yards rushing. The Clippers go to 2-1 Lake Region Friday. A year ago, Yarmouth won, 45-13, in Naples.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s three-time defending Class B champion boys’ soccer team continues to pass every test. Last week, the Clippers held off host York, 3-2, then blanked visiting Greely, 5-0. Against the Wildcats, Eric LaBrie had all three goals and Yarmouth held on late, thanks in part to four saves from goalkeeper Cal Owen. In the win over the Rangers, LaBrie scored early, then added two more goals and Jack Jones scored twice as well during a second half flurry.

“We were frustrated in the first half,” LaBrie said. “They had more energy. Later in the game, they got tired and we came out strong.”

“We were almost there in the first half,” said longtime Clippers coach Mike Hagerty. “I thought the kids did a really nice job getting refocused after a frustrating first half and came out and played faster and cleaner.”

Yarmouth was at Poland Tuesday, hosts Cape Elizabeth Friday and welcomes York Tuesday of next week.

Greely enjoyed a 3-0 home win over Gray-New Gloucester last Tuesday, then fell to 2-3 with a 5-0 loss at Yarmouth. Silas Cunningham, Matt Kramlich and Hazael Tshituka had the goals against the Patriots. Goalkeeper Brandon George made seven saves to keep the Rangers in the game for awhile against the potent Clippers.

“I felt pretty good at halftime,” said Greely coach Mike Andreasen. “We had some chances and Brandon played really well. He made one save that was the best save I’ve seen all year by anybody.”

The Rangers were at Cape Elizabeth in a playoff rematch Tuesday, host Lake Region Friday and go to Poland Tuesday of next week.

Freeport evened its record at 2-2 last Wednesday with a 4-0 win at Fryeburg Academy. Owen Patrick scored twice and Gabe Wagner and Shea Wagner had one goal apiece. After playing at North Yarmouth Academy Tuesday, the Falcons host York Thursday, visit Poland Friday, then welcome Waynflete Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth extended its win streak to three and improved to 4-1 with 1-0 wins last week at home over Portland (in overtime) and at Sanford. Against the Bulldogs, in a playoff rematch, Thomas Fitzgerald had the winner as the Yachtsmen avenged last year’s ouster. Nick Hester had the goal in the win over the Spartans. Falmouth was home with Westbrook Tuesday, visits Marshwood Thursday and plays host to Deering Tuesday of next week.

NYA was blanked at rival Waynflete, 3-0, last Tuesday, then improved to 2-1-1 with a 2-0 win at Poland Friday. Goalkeeper Connor Clock made 19 saves against the Flyers, but the Panthers couldn’t generate any offense.

“Our aim is to get enough points to get in the D tournament and take it from there,” NYA coach Martyn Keen said. “There are some good teams in Class D, but not the caliber of other teams we see during the season.”

In the win over the Knights, Xander Kostelnik had both goals and Ryan Baker had two assists. The Panthers welcomed Freeport Tuesday and play host to Waynflete Saturday. They visit Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Yarmouth’s defending Class B state champion girls’ soccer team improved to 6-0 with wins last week over visiting contenders York (3-0) and Greely (6-1). Against the Wildcats, Sara D’Appolonia had two goals and Olivia Feeley also scored. Feeley opened the scoring in the win over the Rangers before Hannah Dwyer took over, scoring three goals. Ehryn Groothoff and Isabel Brennan also found the goal.

“Our chemistry really worked out there,” Dwyer said. “We have a really balanced and deep offense. Everyone who plays is good.”

“Greely pressured us for 20 minutes and got back in the game and we couldn’t figure it out, but our goals show how dangerous we can be,” Yarmouth first-year coach Chris Coleman said.

The Clippers were at Poland Tuesday, host Cape Elizabeth Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and visit York Tuesday of next week.

Greely, which blanked host Gray-New Gloucester, 4-0, last Tuesday, fell to 4-2 with Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Yarmouth. In the win, Skylar Cooney, Anna DeWolfe, Ellie Holt and Julia Martel had the goals. Cooney scored against the Clippers, but Yarmouth pulled away in the second half.

“(Yarmouth) took advantage,” said Rangers coach Josh Muscadin. “Although we lost, it was a valuable lesson learned. We hope we learned a lot.”

Greely was home with Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, goes to Lake Region Friday and plays at Poland Wednesday of next week.

Freeport improved to 4-2 with three straight wins last week: 8-1 at Fryeburg Academy, 2-0 over visiting Gray-New Gloucester and 2-0 at Lake Region. Catriona Gould had both goals in the win over the Patriots. Against the Lakers, Abbi King scored twice. The Falcons go to Poland Saturday and host defending Class C South champion Waynflete Monday.

Falmouth fell to 2-3 after losses at Noble (2-1) and Cheverus (2-0) last week. Amelia Waite scored against the Knights. The Yachtsmen were home with Marshwood Wednesday and visit Gorham in a playoff rematch Saturday.

NYA got its first win last Wednesday, a 2-0 victory over visiting Greater Portland Christian School. Abby Matusovich had both goals. The Panthers then fell to 1-4 after a 4-1 loss at Buckfield. NYA plays at Waynflete Friday and hosts Traip Academy Wednesday of next week.

Field hockey

There was a lot of drama and excitement in the local field hockey world last week.

Greely went to three-time defending Class B champion York last Thursday and stunned the Wildcats, 2-0, behind goals from Ella Novick and Delia Knox and 14 saves from goalie Elizabeth Brown. The Rangers ended a 16-game skid at the hands of the Wildcats and beat them for the first time since Oct. 3, 2008. They also ended York’s 58-game win streak.

“I am so proud of how this team played with composure and focus,” said Greely coach Becki Belmore.

The Rangers weren’t able to keep the good times going, however, falling, 2-1, to visiting Yarmouth Saturday and 3-1 to visiting Poland Monday to drop to 2-3-1 on the season. Knox had the goal against the Clippers. Novick scored versus the Knights. Greely was at Lake Region Wednesday, visits Fryeburg Academy Friday and welcomes Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth made news on and off the field in recent days. Last Tuesday, the Clippers learned that their coach, Amy Ashley, will be leaving the program to become the new athletic director at Cheverus effective Thursday. Despite that blow, Yarmouth beat visiting Lake Region (1-0), host Greely (2-1) and visiting Gray-New Gloucester (7-0) to improve to 5-1. Against the Lakers, Emilie Martin scored a first half goal which stood up.

“Amy Ashley has had so much of an impact on our program,” Martin said. “I’m going to miss her. She’s such an amazing coach. We’re trying to extract as much as possible in her final week.”

“Every moment I have with (the girls) is precious at this point,” Ashley said. “It’s bittersweet, but when I’m here, I’m all in and I really want the girls to succeed.”

Lydia Guay and Martin (on a penalty stroke) scored in the win at Greely and against the Patriots, Guay had three goals, Kyiara Grondin added a pair and Maggie Gunville and Cate Ralph finished with one apiece. Yarmouth was home versus Cape Elizabeth in Ashley’s farewell Wednesday night (see theforecaster.net for game story), plays at NYA Friday and visits Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Speaking of Freeport, the Falcons are off to a terrific 5-0-1 start, boasting an undefeated record this late in the season for the first time since 2001. Freeport has won five straight, with four of the victories coming on the road. The most recent triumphs were at Cape Elizabeth (4-1), Gray-New Gloucester (7-1) and Traip Academy (5-0). Ally Randall had a hat trick and Natalie Anderson also rattled the cage in the win over the Capers. Against the Patriots, Anderson, Randall and Hannah Groves had two goals apiece and Cameryn Pasquale scored once. Alexa Koenig had three assists. In the win over the Rangers, Anderson scored twice, while Groves, Koenig and Kerry LeFebvre also rattled the cage. The Falcons were at St. Dom’s Wednesday and come home to meet York Saturday.

In Class A South, Falmouth was 3-3 at press time after a 3-2 loss at Bonny Eagle and a 1-0 home win over Windham. Stone Carmichael and Mary Kate Bayer had the goals against the Scots. In the victory, Carmichael had the lone tally. The Yachtsmen were at Cheverus Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Kennebunk Friday and go to defending regional champion Massabesic for a playoff rematch Monday.

In Class C South, NYA was 4-3 at the midway point after wins last week over the visiting Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op team (9-1) and host Traip Academy (6-3) and a 5-0 win at MGA/Waynflete Monday, in addition to a 9-0 setback at St. Dom’s. The Panthers got four goals from Amber Rose, three from Katie Larson and two more from Emilia McKenney in the first win over MGA/Waynflete. McKenney scored three times, while Larson, Rose and Caroline Gepfert had one apiece against the Rangers. NYA welcomes Yarmouth Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and visits Wells Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team made history last Tuesday when it beat defending Class A champion Greely for the first time in 24 all-time matches, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 26-24), behind 19 kills and 12 service points from Dominique Moran and strong serving late in the match from freshman Kaitlyn Bennett.

“Greely made us work really hard to win,” Moran said. “I’m so happy. Playing that way with so much intensity for so long, I’m so proud of us.”

“I missed a lot of serves at the beginning of the game, so I wanted to get them in (at the end),” said Bennett, who had six service points and five kills.

“It’s great, a big moment for our program,” added longtime Clippers coach Jim Senecal. “It’s the same feeling I had when we won the old Class B titles. It’s a feeling of an 0-23 burden being lifted. It means a lot to the program because we’re so young. It’s a big step.”

Yarmouth then fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and dropped to 4-1 last Thursday with a four-set (23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 21-25) loss at Cape Elizabeth. Freshman Evelyn Lukis had 11 kills, four blocks and three service points. Moran had 16 assists and six service points, including four aces.

“We knew it would be tough,” Senecal said. “Cape’s a strong team. We thought if we stayed in our system and played our game, we’d be fine, but they didn’t let us do that.”

The Clippers were at Cony Tuesday, host Falmouth in a key test Thursday (see theforecaster.net for match story) and go to NYA Tuesday of next week.

Greely entered the week 3-3 after losing in three sets at Yarmouth and sweeping host Gardiner (25-12, 25-12, 25-12). The Rangers nearly extended the match in the loss, but a controversial call turned the tide before the Clippers closed it out.

“(Yarmouth) played every ball and we didn’t play every ball,” Hasch said. “I’m happy with our fight. We just made a lot of mistakes.”

Greely was home with Gorham Tuesday and visits Cape Elizabeth Thursday before going to Scarborough for a state rematch Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth suffered its first loss last week, falling in four sets at Scarborough (19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25). The Yachtsmen then improved to 4-1 with a four-set (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23) home victory over South Portland. Annika Hester had 13 kills and 10 digs and Lydia Abbott added five aces and 31 digs in the victory. Falmouth was home with Cape Elizabeth Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for match story), goes to Yarmouth Thursday, then welcomes Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

NYA began the week 2-3 after a 3-0 home win over Gardiner and a three-set (12-25, 11-25, 20-25) loss at Portland last week. The Panthers go to Lake Region Thursday, they welcome Wells Saturday and play host to Yarmouth Tuesday.

Cross country

Falmouth hosted an Southwestern Maine Activities Association meet for the first time Friday, welcoming Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, Noble and South Portland. The boys came in first and were led by Conner Piers (16 minutes, 40 seconds) and John Auer (16:50), who were the top two individuals. The Yachtsmen girls came in second as a team behind Bonny Eagle and were led by individual champion Malaika Pasch (19:14).

Yarmouth hosted Freeport, Lake Region and Traip Academy. In the boys’ meet, the Clippers finished first and the Falcons were second. Yarmouth had the top four finishers: Luke Laverdiere (17:57.88), Ben Cox-Faxon (18:03), Sammy Potter (18:05.01) and Odeh Rizkhallah (18:16.87). Freeport was led by Alexander Les (fifth, 18:20.62). In the girls’ meet, the Clippers came in first and the Falcons placed second. Individually, Yarmouth’s Sophia Laukli was first in 19:46.94. Freeport was led by Lily Horne (second, 21:11.96).

Greely and Maine Coast Waldorf joined Cape Elizabeth and Poland at Gray-New Gloucester. The Rangers boys were first and MCW placed third. Greely was led by individual champion Luke Marsanskis (18:04). Nick Neveu was MCW’s top finisher (fifth, 18:40). In the girls’ race, MCW was second to Cape Elizabeth and Greely placed third. The Rangers produced individual champion Carolyn Todd (20:15). MCW was led by Olivia Skillings (third, 21:44).

NYA joined Waynflete at Fryeburg Academy. The Panthers boys finished third, as Chris Hamblett was third individually (18:53). NYA didn’t score as a team in the girls’ meet. Charlotte Collins had the 12th-best time (25:40).

Friday, Falmouth joins Marshwood, Portland, South Portland and Windham at Kennebunk, Greely, NYA and Yarmouth go to York and Saturday, Freeport will take part in the Manchester (New Hampshire) Invitational.

Golf

Falmouth’s golf team took an undefeated record into Monday’s match at Scarborough. Last week, the Yachtsmen enjoyed wins over Portland (10-3) and South Portland (9-4). Falmouth was home with South Portland Wednesday, welcomes Deering Thursday, visits Cheverus Tuesday of next week and finishes the regular season Thursday, Sept. 28 at Portland.

Greely improved to 4-2 with a 7-6 win at Windham Monday. The Rangers previously lost, 8.5-4.5, to Thornton Academy and beat Gorham, 8.5. After going to Bonny Eagle Tuesday, Greely hosts Windham Thursday, plays at Westbrook Tuesday of next week and closes the regular season Thursday, Sept. 28 at Thornton Academy.

Yarmouth improved to 4-3 after recent wins over NYA (5-2) and Old Orchard Beach (6-0). The Clippers were at Freeport Tuesday.

Freeport enjoyed recent wins over NYA (7-0), Sacopee Valley (7-0) and Poland (6-1) and lost to Gray-New Gloucester (4.5-2.5). The Falcons hosted Yarmouth Tuesday and play at Old Orchard Beach Wednesday of next week.

NYA suffered recent losses to Freeport (7-0), Yarmouth (5-2) and York (7-0). The Panthers were at St. Dom’s Tuesday, host Old Orchard Beach Thursday then welcome Cape Elizabeth Wednesday of next week.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifying round for the state match will be contested Oct. 2.

The Western Maine Conference qualifier is Oct. 4.

