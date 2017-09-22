Local squads rack up key victories-MidCoast edition

The fall sports season has hit its full stride and highlights have been plentiful for local athletes and teams. There’s still a long way to go, but every event now takes on more meaning and here’s a glimpse at what’s occurred and what’s ahead:

Football

Morse’s football team won its second game in a row and improved to 2-1 Friday with a 28-8 victory at Yarmouth. The Shipbuilders look to stay hot this coming Friday when Mt. Ararat pays a visit.

Mt. Ararat is also 2-1 after holding off host Noble, 6-0, last Friday. The Eagles play at Morse Friday.

Defending Class B champion Brunswick fell to 0-3 after a 26-14 loss at Cony Friday. The Dragons hope to earn their first win this coming Friday when they host Skowhegan.

Boys’ soccer

Mt. Ararat’s boys’ soccer team got in the win column last Tuesday, 2-1, over visiting Brunswick. The Eagles then settled for a 1-1 home draw with Camden Hills. Mt. Ararat (2-2-1) visit Oxford Hills Friday and pay a visit to Hampden Academy Tuesday.

Brunswick fell to 0-5 after losses last week at Mt. Ararat (2-1) and at home to Bangor (3-2). The Dragons were at Morse Tuesday and hosted Hampden Academy Thursday and welcome Oxford Hills Tuesday of next week.

Morse lost, 1-0, to visiting Leavitt last Tuesday, then got in the win column and improved to 1-4-1 with a 3-0 victory at Oceanside last Friday. After hosting Brunswick Tuesday and Medomak Valley Thursday, the Shipbuilders go to Lincoln Academy Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Brunswick’s girls’ soccer team continues to enjoy a strong season, improving to 5-0 last week by blanking visiting Mt. Ararat (4-0) and host Bangor (1-0). The Dragons were welcomed Morse Tuesday, went to Hampden Academy Thursday and host Oxford Hills Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-2-1 after losing at Brunswick (4-0) and Camden Hills (11-2) last week. The Eagles welcome Oxford Hills Friday and host Hampden Academy Tuesday.

Morse was 3-2-1 entering Tuesday’s game at Brunswick. Last week, the Shipbuilders won at Leavitt (3-1) and fell at home to Oceanside (1-0). After hosting Medomak Valley Thursday, Morse visits Lincoln Academy Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Morse’s field hockey team is off to the best start among local teams, taking a 4-1 record to Leavitt Tuesday. Last week, the Shipbuilders sandwiched wins at Maranacook (9-2) and at home over Erskine Academy (2-1) around an 8-1 loss at home to Gardiner. Morse goes to Lincoln Academy Saturday and visits Lawrence Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat started the week 3-3 after sandwiching losses at Bangor (2-1) and Skowhegan (8-0) around a 2-1 win at Hampden Academy. The Eagles were at Camden Hills Tuesday and at Brunswick Thursday. Mt. Ararat hosts Bangor Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick dropped three straight heading into Tuesday’s game at Bangor. Last week, the Dragons lost at Hampden Academy (3-0), at home to Camden Hills (1-0) and at Edward Little (1-0) to fall to 2-4. Brunswick hosted Mt. Ararat Thursday and welcomes Hampden Academy.

Volleyball

Brunswick’s second-year volleyball program enjoyed its first victory so much that’s it has turned around and won twice more. Last week, the Dragons sandwiched a 3-2 home victory over Wells and a 3-0 win at Gardiner around a three-set loss at Cony. Brunswick (3-3) hosted York Tuesday, goes to Kennebunk Monday and hosts Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick hosted Morse and Mt. Ararat in a cross country meet last Wednesday. In the boys’ competition, the Eagles were first, the Dragons second and the Shipbuilders third. The teams finished in the same order in the boys’ race.

Thursday, Brunswick, Morse and Mt. Ararat ran with Skowhegan at Lawrence.