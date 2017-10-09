Local sailors dominate at J/24 World Championships

Four Maine J/24 Sailing Teams and one skipper originally from Maine recently participated in the J/24 World Championship on Lake Ontario. Tony Parker, originally from South Freeport, skippered his J/24 Bangor Packet to a second-place overall finish in the championship. Local team You Regatta, owned by Carter and Molly White of Portland, finished in fifth-place overall. Finn Hadlock, of South Freeport, skippered his J/24 Boreas with an all youth team of sailors to a 28th=place overall and also won the top youth team and skipper award for the event. Hadlock sailed with local sailors Anna Parker and Griffin Primeau. Dr. Andrew Carey of Falmouth, skippered his J/24 Mr. Hankey to 31st-place overall. Carey’s team consisted of an all-Maine team of sailors Stephanie Helms from Freeport, Scott Thomas of South Portland, Sam Lloyd of Boothbay Harbor and Spencer Howe of Saco. Erica Beck Spencer skippered her team to a 39th-place finish with an all-women’s team that included Jess Harris of Falmouth, Katie Drake of Portland and Charlotte Kinkade of Kennebunk.

