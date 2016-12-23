Local Masters swimmers impress at New England meet

A pair of local Masters swimmers were double winners at the recent New England 25-meter pool championships in Worcester, Massachusetts. Harpswell’s Katrine Alcaide was first in the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle in the women’s 35-39 age group, setting New England records in both events. Dave Bright, who is also the Brunswick High swim coach, was first in the 100 and 200 individual medley in the men’s 60-64 division. Additionally, Dale Syphers was first in the 100 free in the men’s 60-64 age group, Mike Hurd won the men’s 45-49 division in the 400 free and Pam Torrey was first in the 200 backstroke in the women’s 55-59 division.

