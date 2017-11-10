Local man charged in Brunswick drug bust

BRUNSWICK — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has charged a local man and two others with selling a substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine out of a Front Street home after a search conducted Tuesday.

Matthew Chase, 40, of Brunswick and Tireek Donato, 28, and Gerell Haynes, 32, both of Brooklyn, New York, were all charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Class B.

The search followed a month-long investigation into drug sales at the home, which is located in the Maplewood Manor mobile park. The homeowner was not present at the time of the search warrant.

According to a press release issued by Stephen McCausland of the Maine Department of Public Safety, agents from the Mid-Coast District Task Force, Brunswick and Bath Police and the Sagadahoc Sherriff’s Office seized 20 grams of crack cocaine packaged in 67 individual bags, 8 grams of heroin, and $5,600 in suspected drug proceeds during the search. Officials also found a .40 caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Chase was detained on Front Street and received a summons. Donato and Haynes were arrested at the home and transported to the Cumberland County Jail with bail set at 10,000 cash.

Charges will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office for review.