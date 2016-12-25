Local linemen named Gaziano Award semifinalists

Eight local football players have been named semifinalists for the Gaziano Award, given annually to the top offensive and defensive senior linemen in the state of Maine.

On offense, Brunswick’s Sullivan Boyd, Cape Elizabeth’s Nathaniel Jordan, Falmouth’s Trey Fallon, Portland’s Dylan Wike and Scarborough’s Dakota Joy join Bonny Eagle’s Parker Gammon, Dirigo’s Bryce Whittemore, Orono’s Mark Lucy and Thornton Academy’s Nicholas Bartholomew as semifinalists.

On defense, Cape Elizabeth’s Jacob Jordan, Deering’s Raffaele Salamone and Portland’s Nick Gianquinto join Brewer’s Austin Lufkin, Oceanside’s Mitchell Del Frate and Westbrook’s David Redmond as semifinalists.

One offensive and one defensive lineman will each receive $5,000 and a first place trophy, and four runners-up will all receive $1,000. The award winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Augusta Civic Center.

The scholarship and awards program for Maine high school football linemen was created in 2010 in memory of Frank J. Gaziano, founder of National Distributors in South Portland, and a former college All-American and professional football player with a lifelong passion for local sports.

The annual Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Lineman Awards are presented to players who epitomize the character, leadership, and perseverance of Gaziano. The selection committee chooses award winners based on their strong leadership on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

Giaquinto

Wike

Salamone

Jacob Jordan

Nat Jordan

Joy