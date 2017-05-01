Local hockey players win state crown

The Casco Bay Rangers U-12 boys’ hockey team recently won the Tier IV Maine Amateur Hockey Association title, upsetting undefeated Brewer in overtime in the final.

Front row, from left: Ryan Brann (Falmouth), Sebastian Moon (Cape Elizabeth), Lucas Inman (South Portland), Ben Palson (South Portland), Charlie Garvin (Cape Elizabeth), Caleb Yates (Scarborough), Liam Anderson (Portland), Zac Mitton (Falmouth) and John Carpenter (Falmouth).

Back row: Sam Belliveau (Falmouth), Brady Demers (South Portland), Brady Frank (South Portland), Luke Mellow (Cape Elizabeth) and Jack Lafontaine (Freeport).

Coaches Jim Beliveau (Falmouth) and Kenny Moon (Cape Elizabeth).