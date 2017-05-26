Local hockey players selected for development camp

Yarmouth’s Caroline Grant and Topsham’s Caroline Gepfert (along with Kennebunk’s Abby Lamontagne) were recently selected to attend USA Hockey’s U-15 National Development Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The week-long experience exposes the top U-15 players from around the country to various training strategies directly aligned with the US Women’s National Team training program.The girls have played in the Casco Bay Girls Hockey program for several years under the direction of Scott Matusovich and will represent Maine from July 8-13.

