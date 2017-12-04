Local figure skaters compete at Sectionals

Yarmouth’s Franz-Peter Jerosch and Jade Horn, of Southborough, Massachusetts, won gold in the novice level at the recent Eastern Sectional Figure Skating Championships in Boxborough, Massachusetts. Jerosch, 16, represents the North Atlantic Figure Skating Club out of Falmouth. He and Horn advanced to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California Dec. 29. The two will exhibit their competitive program Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Family Ice Arena in Falmouth.

Yarmouth’s Hans-Erik Jerosch, a seventh-grader at Harrison Middle School, and Portland’s Briella Dougherty, a fourth-grader at Longfellow Elementary School, also took part at the Sectional meet and came in eighth at the juvenile level.