Lincoln Park restoration work to begin in Portland

PORTLAND — New life for the city’s oldest park will be celebrated April 13 at a 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony in Lincoln Park.

The park, which dates to the aftermath of the 1866 fire that destroyed much of the city’s peninsula, sits between Congress, Franklin, Federal and Pearl streets.

The restoration a partnership between the Friends of Lincoln Park and the city Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, Friends spokesman Frank Reilly said in a March 30 press release.

The Lincoln Park Rehabilitation Plan will include a restored cast-iron fence and walkways, new benches and new trees. Capping the plan is the rebuilt park fountain, now being restored and repaired by Georgetown sculpture conservator Jonathan Taggart.

The fountain will be returned after work on park walkways and the fountain’s basin are completed this spring, Reilly said.