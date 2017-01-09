Lewiston man injured in Brunswick collision

BRUNSWICK — A Lewiston man was taken to Portland’s Maine Medical Center with trauma-related injuiries Jan. 5 after his vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck on Old Portland Road.

Police said Jesse Baum, 34, was recuperating in the hospital in fair condition.

Baum had been driving north in a 2004 Nissan Sentra on Old Portland Road at around 3:54 p.m. when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2001 Kenworth dump truck.

The truck’s operator, Michael Labbe, 58, of Brunswick, was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Brunswick Police Department and the Maine State Police Commerical Motor Vehicle Division.