Lewis wins South Portland’s only contested race

SOUTH PORTLAND — Kate Lewis has won the city council District 2 seat, defeating Christopher Bree, 4830 votes to 1380 in Tuesday’s election. She will replace Mayor Patti Smith, who was not eligible to run because of term limits.

Two other city council races were on the ballot but were uncontested. Claude Morgan will retain his District 1 seat with 5255 votes while District 5 candidate Adrian Dowling will join the council with 5137 votes. He will replace Brad Fox who did not run.

In the school board race, only two at-large seats were contested. Incumbent Mary House will retain her seat with 3648 votes and will be joined by newcomer Heather Johnson who received 3234 votes. The third candidate was

Stanley Beretsky who received 1751 votes.

Incumbents Matthew Perkins and Elyse Tipton, both of whom were appointed by the City Council, ran unopposed in District 4 and District 5, respectively and will retain their seats. Perkins received 5043 votes and Tipton 5093.