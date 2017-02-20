Letter: 'Zumwalt 12' deserve our thanks

Twelve citizens were recently arrested for civil disobedience, protesting the U.S. destroyer Zumwalt built in Bath. They were found guilty and sentenced to 30 hours of community service.While this punishment was not as severe as it might have been, I think that the protesters were already giving us a valuable service in calling attention to the vast military presence in our own community. We are building the weapons of destruction right here in mid-coast Maine. Our local economy benefits from the war dollars our government awards to BIW, and we, in turn, support that with our federal income taxes. The “Zumwalt 12” have already done a community service for all of us by reminding us of the war economy present in our midst. Let’s thank them for calling it to our attention.

Carl Smith

Brunswick