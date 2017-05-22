Letter: Yarmouth schools have an ally in Humphrey

I am writing to endorse April Humphrey for Yarmouth Town Council because she will invest in Yarmouth’s schools. Yarmouth has great public schools, and yet recently the Town Council has failed to invest the resources our schools need. As a result, class sizes are increasing. Large class sizes make it harder for some children to do well in school. We as a community have an obligation to support our children’s education. As a parent of a child in public school, I expect town leaders to make sure our schools have the resources they need to continue a high level of educational quality. April will stand up for schools. She is the parent of a first-grader and I have heard her speak strongly in favor of funding our schools’ unmet needs. No one will be a stronger voice for our children.

Tammy Richards

Yarmouth