Letter: Yarmouth school board's turn to reject hate

Thank you to the Yarmouth Town Council for passing the resolution against racism. In the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, it’s nice to see my town take a strong stand by denouncing racism. I am proud of my town, as we grow into a more inclusive community. I would like to see the School Committee adopt a similar resolution, as well. Ensuring our schools are open, inclusive spaces for children of color and different backgrounds makes us a stronger community.

Heather Abbott

Yarmouth