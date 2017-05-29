Letter: Yarmouth needs Plourde on Town Council

With the significant decisions that will be before the Yarmouth Town Council this year for dam removal with potential injury to the harbor, in-fill density building outside of our village, transfer station upgrades and potentially a new school building due to overcrowding, we need Richard Plourde on the council. He has proven to be a well-respected leader with deep roots in our community, yet able to embrace change in ways that are necessary to move our community forward while protecting the very character of Yarmouth that we all love. Please join many others in voting for Richard Plourde on June 13.

Ronald G. Sawyer

Yarmouth