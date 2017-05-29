Letter: Yarmouth needs a woman like Humphrey

I am writing in support of April Humphrey for Yarmouth Town Council. One positive result of the 2016 election has been increased involvement of women in politics. Emily’s List recently reported that they have heard from 11,000 women who want to run for office this year, up from 900 in 2016. I was surprised to find out that only one woman is in the race to fill three open Town Council seats. If elected, April will be one of only two women to fill seven seats on the Town Council. Supporting women in politics is important, not just because representation matters, but because women make great leaders. April is a collaborative decision-maker who will bring people together to find solutions for our town. Her leadership is just what Yarmouth needs.

Heather Abbott

Yarmouth