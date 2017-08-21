Letter: Yarmouth must speak out against hate

I am writing in support of the resolution sponsored by Yarmouth Town Councilors Dave Craig, April Humphrey and Tim Shannon condemning the recent white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. This resolution takes the unbelievably necessary step of affirming that Yarmouth is a town which warmly welcomes “persons of all races, and the inalienable right of every person to live and practice their faith without fear.” It is my belief that for many of us, we thought that days of public displays of racism, hate and violence were in the past. We also thought that we had moved beyond the shadow of nuclear war. These days are disproving that belief.

Perhaps the only positive result of these abhorrent actions is that an opportunity – a responsibility – to stand up in support of our beliefs has presented itself. We must voice with unequivocal resolve our disavowal of the atrocious acts of Aug. 12 and, furthermore, remain vigilant in our advocacy for equality for all.

This lovely town that we are so very fortunate to call home, where we choose to raise our children, must speak loudly and clearly with one voice. Our children are watching the actions we take. As heartbreaking as it is to have their illusions of the world mirroring our safe and quiet town be shattered, they will learn from our courage and example as we show empathy, warmth, safety and welcome to all.

Sarah C. Barnes

Yarmouth