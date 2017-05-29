Letter: Yarmouth development code raises questions

Yarmouth’s Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee published some frequently asked questions pertaining to the new Character-Based Development Code planned for Main Street, plus most of residential Yarmouth. The document, while helpful, could be more forthcoming about density. Our mainland population density is already way above the norm, far exceeding Cumberland, Falmouth and Freeport, and even ahead of Brunswick and Westbrook, according to the 2010 Census. CBDC will add density, with unknown impact on town and school services.

Contrary to current zoning, CBDC will allow small plots of land in people’s back, side, or front yards to be split off and sold, squeezing in more buildings with city-like proximity to neighbors. Access could be a new lane into the property. Neighbors can’t stop this process.

Come out to a CPIC workshop on June 5, 12, and 24 to ask your own questions. If you live in Yarmouth, this will affect your neighborhood or your pocketbook.

Jane Gildart

Yarmouth