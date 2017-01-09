Letter: Yarmouth church makes production possible

The directors of the newly formed Royal River Community Theatre, and the cast and crew of “The Jungle Book,” thank the First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth for making our first show possible.

We extend a huge thank you to Lyn Glassock, office manager at the church, who has coordinated our rehearsal and performance times with the many other groups that use the church’s facilities; and we are grateful to the Rev. Kent Allen and Associate Pastor Kate Dalton, who received us with enthusiasm. We appreciate the support of the choir members and parishioners who have been so gracious about our presence. We are especially grateful to sexton Don Bruce, who must find traces of us no matter how hard we have tried to be invisible.

Without the support of the church, we would not have had a space to produce “The Jungle Book.” We are thankful. Our performance dates are Jan 19-21 with showtimes at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 11 a.m. We look forward to sharing our first production with the community.

Jesica Garrou, director

Royal River Community Theatre

Yarmouth