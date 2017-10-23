Letter: Write in Petit for South Portland School Board

I am writing in support of Nicole Petit, who is a write-in candidate for the South Portland School Board.

I have known Nicole for many years. She has many qualities that, in my opinion, qualify her to serve on the School Board. Here are two: Nicole listens carefully even when she doesn’t agree and does not rush into decisions, and she has spent the last 15 years advocating for people in vulnerable situations – kids, people with disabilities, and the elderly. Nicole truly cares about helping people and will be a thoughtful, forceful voice on the School Board.

Phil Coupe

Scarborough