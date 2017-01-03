Letter: Vote no on RSU 5 bond referendum

I am writing to urge the voters of Freeport, Pownal, and Durham to reject the $1.5 million bond for a new track and field at Freeport High School. Once again, those who bring this referendum to the voters have combined all of their wishes into one bond package. Their hope is that the voters will approve the package even though they may find some of the parts objectionable. The part to which I most object is the artificial turf field. I would not want my children (who are now all grown) playing on such a surface because I do not think it is safe. Also, the costs of its maintenance and eventual replacement have been minimized.

We live in a society that values sports very highly. Sports can be fun for our students and give them a diversion from their everyday learning. However, until questions about the safety of artificial turf as a playing surface and its health concerns can be answered, putting our children at a greater risk than is already inherent in playing any sport is unwise. Please vote no on Jan. 10.

Joanne Libby

Freeport