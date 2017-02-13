Letter: Vail party could be annual Falmouth event

The Vail family wants to thank all who came to Ted’s birthday celebration last month. It turned into a reunion as former neighbors, long-lost friends, former classmates and schoolmates had a wonderful time renewing acquaintances and swapping stories. It was truly a wonderful day for all. Everyone I spoke to about it had a story to tell about friends they hadn’t seen for a long time, some who lived just down the road or in a town nearby.

We have been talking about making this a mid-January event and calling it “Old Home Day.” If you think this would be a good idea, let me know. A gathering with soup and homemade bread would keep it simple and if people wanted to bring something to share that would be fine but not required; just come and enjoy.

I am sorry to report that in the midst of all this good time and wonderful feelings my Longaberger Basket disappeared. In the final analysis it is only an object, not nearly as important as the people who came to celebrate with us. So whoever has the basket, I hope you enjoy it as we have. We wish you well.

Dolores Vail

Falmouth