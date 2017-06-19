Letter: Urge lawmakers to pass solar energy bill

It is time to support solar energy in Maine. Please consider contacting your legislators and encouraging them to vote for LD 1504, a bipartisan bill that will move Maine forward with solar power and correct a flawed Public Utilities Commission rule.

By supporting the growth of the solar industry in Maine, LD 1504 will benefit all electricity customers. The generation of low-cost, clean solar electricity will lower transmission costs, capacity expansion costs, fuel price volatility costs, and lower peak energy charges. Solar power production can lower electricity rates for everyone.

LD 1504 corrects the PUC net metering rule scheduled to go into effect at the end of 2017. This rule will increase rates for all electricity consumers to cover the costs of new billing and metering systems. Additionally, this PUC rule will do away with the long-established policy of one-to-one credit for electricity generated by solar arrays and instead impose a new tax on solar electricity produced and used on site before even reaching the grid. If not stopped, this PUC rule will discourage solar energy development and threaten solar industry jobs.

Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have worked together to put forward a bill that will reduce costs and create jobs. The time has come to act positively and put a sound solar energy policy in place. Please ask your senators and representatives to vote for LD 1504.

Karen Jacobsen

Falmouth