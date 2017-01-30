Letter: Trump's refugee ban is contrary to our values

As a Christian minister, I was horrified to hear of the ban on refugees and Muslims. Read the story of the Good Samaritan. The Samaritan that was “good” was a foreigner and was someone who had a different religious tradition.

The ban on our global neighbors is completely contradictory to Christian faith and to American values. We are a nation that seeks not to discriminate on the basis of religion or no religion.

To be a Christian is to love God with one’s whole being and to love one’s neighbor as one’s very self. Our neighbors extend to those who are different from us.

In one week the Trump administration has shredded our deepest values: “Give us the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Thankfully, we are also a nation of people committed to equality, hope, compassion, and justice. This executive order (signed on Holocaust Remembrance Day) will not stand.

The Rev. Allison C. G. Smith

United Church of Christ

Harpswell