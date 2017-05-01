Letter: Trump policy puts special interests first

Donald Trump and Scott Pruitt are taking aim at the EPA’s Energy Star Certification program. Really? Seriously? This is a program that gives consumers information they can use to choose appliances that will reduce their energy bills over the life of the appliance. It costs the EPA a few million dollars to run, but saves consumers billions of dollars. Eliminating the program seems likely to increase consumer utility bills; anything that boosts the use of energy is evidently OK with Scott Pruitt and his fossil fuel cronies. And Trump? I guess it’s just another way for him to turn his back on the voters who elected him.

Susan Goodwin

Brunswick