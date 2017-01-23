Letter: Timmons 'profoundly unqualified' for LMF board

I am writing to oppose Gov. Paul LePage’s nomination of former state Rep. Michael Timmons to the Land For Maine’s Future board. The LMF has a proud record of protecting more than half a million acres of land that is precious to the people of Maine and to future generations who will always have access to these lands for recreation, working forests, farmland, wildlife habitat, water access and working waterfront. Timmons has expressed hostility to that board and its mission, and in fact acted to block the release of the voter-approved funds for the Knights Pond project in my town. This makes Timmons profoundly unqualified for this important position.

Chris McDuffie

North Yarmouth