Letter: The Salvation Army needs donations of clothing

How far would you go to save a life? Would you donate your gently used clothes or household items? Do you have items that have been sitting in your house for a long time, meaning to get rid of them? If the answer to any of these is yes, then why not donate them to The Salvation Army and be our partner in Doing The Most Good.

Winter is the hardest season for The Salvation Army for clothing donations. We are asking residents to open their closets and donate clothes and shoes and help us fund the Adult Rehabilitation Center. Since the ARC doesn’t solicit government funding, the ministry runs solely on the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses who donate goods to be sold in our Family Stores. Proceeds from their sale go toward providing important services for the program participants, helping them get back on their feet and live a productive life.

Please consider making a donation today by calling 800-SA-TRUCK for a free pickup. Or drop your donation at a store, donation center or donation box near you.

Bil Moriarty, donation development coordinator

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center

Portland