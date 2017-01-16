Letter: Thanks for supporting Falmouth Vanapalooza

Thanks to everyone who helped with the Vanapalooza Concert on Jan. 6 at Falmouth Congregational Church to raise money to equip a handicapped van for Falmouth resident Peter Leeman. More than 100 people attended. Between tickets and refreshments, the concert brought in more than $3,000.

The total amount needed to convert a van for Peter to drive is $30,000. As of Jan. 16, Peter has raised more than $21,000. In addition to the concert money, he has received $5,000 from the Travis Roy Foundation, more than $10,000 on GoFundMe, which is still growing, and $3,000 from others. For more information call the church at 781-5880.

Susan Gilpin

Falmouth