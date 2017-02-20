Letter: Storms bring out the best in Mainers

Storms left many with a lot of snow to shovel. My daughter and husband have my driveway plowed every storm and I am thankful for their generosity. I keep my side deck cleared off, but it was difficult to keep up with the accumulation of snow falling. My grandsons and daughters showed to clear off the deck again and everything else left that needed clearing. My neighbor, with his snow blower, cleared the driveway out between the times the plowman arrived; I thank him for his kindness. Late this afternoon I cleared the driveway of the final few inches of snow and as I got to the end a man in his plow truck did a wonderful sweep of the end of my driveway, the heaviest of the snow. I gave him a big wave and want to send a thank you to the person who was just passing by for being so considerate

During a time of need people in Maine look out for each other; that’s the way we are.

Paula Rowe

Falmouth