Letter: South Portland council ignores rent crisis

It is maddening and exhausting to see that the South Portland City Council again shrugged its responsibilities, and passed at addressing rental reasonableness.

Instead of taking clear, sensible, and decisive action at or following their March 13 meeting on the subject, the response of the council was simply to recreate some kind of housing ad hoc committee “in the coming weeks.”

It was seven months ago that an ad hoc affordable housing committee presented a report to the council. The committee operated for months prior to its report.

This committee probably would not even have been formed in the first place without the incredible work of Chris Kessler, founder of the South Portland Tenants Association.

How long is it going to be before the City Council takes real action? Time is running out – or has already run out – for many residents.

I simply do not understand why, when there is widespread acknowledgment of a deep, severe rental housing problem in South Portland, the City Council waits and waits.

What’s the point of having government when it does not adequately respond to the pressing matters of the day?

Rick Foss-Lacey

South Portland