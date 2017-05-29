Letter: Small for Yarmouth Town Council

I would like to enthusiastically endorse Peter Small, who is running for Town Council in Yarmouth. Peter is a really good man who has done an enormous amount for the town.

He has been involved with the Economic Development Council, Aging in Place, the Yarmouth Food Pantry and YCAN, among other organizations. As the chairman of the Merrill Memorial Library’s recent Strategic Planning Committee, I can attest that Peter’s contributions to that plan were legion. He undertook interviews with libraries around the state and was enormously helpful in providing counsel and expertise behind the scenes. Our strategic plan would have been far less robust without Peter’s input and enthusiasm.

I feel that Peter’s integrity, intelligence, seriousness of intent and quiet good sense would be enormous assets for the Town Council. I strongly recommend that you join me in voting for Peter.

Philip Jones

Yarmouth