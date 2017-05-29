Letter: Shannon's career bodes well for Yarmouth

I will be voting for Tim Shannon on June 13 and I hope other readers will do the same. I’ve practiced patent law for 28 years and worked with national-level lawyers for most of my career. Tim is an outstanding lawyer – extremely bright, energetic, thorough, careful – and I’m confident he’ll bring those skills to the Town Council. Tim is unfailingly polite and professional. I’ve seen him dig into very complex problems, work with others, and negotiate solutions. Tim is committed to every part of Yarmouth, every walk of life, newcomers and old-timers, and talks regularly about the fabric of Yarmouth. As a Yarmouth resident, I am pleased to have someone of that caliber representing the whole Town.

Wayne Keown

Yarmouth