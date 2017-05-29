Letter: Shannon has qualities needed in Yarmouth

I am writing to express my strong support for Tim Shannon for Yarmouth Town Council. Tim is intelligent, dedicated and a tireless advocate for Yarmouth. With an engineering degree from Yale University and a law degree from Harvard Law School, Tim has well-balanced perspective on issues and a keen mind. As a father of three young children, he also has a deep and personal appreciation for the challenges facing our schools and the necessity for innovative and creative thinking as we move forward. I have had the opportunity to observe Tim advocate for causes that he believes in; he plainly possesses the energy, commitment and balance to be an extremely effective representative of our community. I have no doubt that Tim will be a valuable member of the Town Council and will work very hard to preserve the qualities that make Yarmouth a great community for all of its citizens.

David Ray

Yarmouth