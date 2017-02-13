Letter: Schools, students deserve coverage

Thank you to The Forecaster for the front-page pictures “Students Put Robotics to the Test” involving competitive activities hosted in Greely and Yarmouth schools and involving other schools in Maine.

There’s a bigger story here and one I think the greater community could be interested in knowing: What is involved in preparing for these competitions? Will they go to a next level of competition? How many students are involved? What could this mean to their future?

Not only do we need to recognize the students, but applaud the teachers who most likely are investing additional time and effort to support the interests and foster the talents of these students. There is no shortage of news-worthy academic endeavors and achievements throughout our area. Recent happenings include students participating in the Science Olympiad at MIT and the state’s debate tournament in Brunswick. Seniors in many schools are required to complete a senior project, often involving the community. I would be pleased to see news dedicated to highlighting a student project each week, as well as schools’ various clubs with focus on science-technology-engineering-math (STEM), and the arts.

Our schools invest millions to educate our students; students are delving into new ideas and new technology. They are our future. Printing the honor roll is nice, but photos and an accompanying story best helps the public understand and appreciate what students are accomplishing.

Marlise Swartz

Yarmouth