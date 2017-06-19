Letter: Scarborough school budget vote shouldn't surprise

I find it interesting that Scarborough school officials were stunned that the school budget failed to pass. It shows how totally out of touch our officials are with the people.

Maybe if they even tried to save some money – say, by firing some overpaid administrators – they might get a better result.

Maybe if they didn’t build Taj Mahals like the New Wentworth School and it’s state-of-the-art playground, people would be more receptive to their spending plans.

Residents cannot keep funding their grandiose spending plans with ever-increasing taxes, in a school system with declining enrollment – especially those of us who are on fixed incomes.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough